Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. Announces Opening of New Reiwatakiya Store in Toronto, Canada

Tokyo Lifestyle plans to open a new "Reiwatakiya" store in Toronto, enhancing its North American presence.

Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. announced plans to open a new store in Toronto, Canada, under its "Reiwatakiya" brand in mid-May 2025. The store will be located at 237 Queen Street West and span approximately 1,537 square feet, showcasing a range of Japanese beauty and health products in a modern retail setting. This expansion is part of the company's strategy to increase its presence in North America, particularly appealing to younger consumers. The Principal Executive Officer, Mr. Mei Kanayama, highlighted the significance of this move amid a dynamic retail environment and ongoing global uncertainties, expressing confidence in the unique lifestyle experience their products offer. Tokyo Lifestyle, headquartered in Tokyo, operates in multiple countries and sells various products, including cosmetics and health items, both online and in physical stores.

Potential Positives

The planned opening of a new store in Toronto represents a strategic expansion into the North American market, highlighting the company's commitment to growth.

The location of the store in a vibrant district known for fashion and lifestyle brands positions the company to attract trend-conscious consumers effectively.

The store will feature a curated selection of high-quality Japanese products, aiming to establish a distinct brand identity in North America.

The CEO's statement underscores confidence in the company's ability to resonate with local customers and acknowledges the significant consumption potential in the region, suggesting a well-considered growth strategy.

Potential Negatives

The company's plans for expansion into North America come amid ongoing global commercial uncertainties, which may negatively impact its growth potential.

Although the company expresses confidence in its products resonating with local customers, there is no guarantee that the new store will achieve the desired sales and brand recognition in a competitive market.

The reliance on a carefully planned expansion strategy raises concerns about the company's ability to adapt to unexpected market changes or challenges that may arise in Toronto or the broader North American market.

FAQ

When is the new Reiwatakiya store opening in Toronto?

The Reiwatakiya store is set to open in mid-May 2025.

Where will the new store be located in Toronto?

The store will be located at 237 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario.

What products will the Reiwatakiya store offer?

The store will offer Japanese cosmetics, skincare, hair and body care, and home lifestyle products.

What is Tokyo Lifestyle's expansion strategy in North America?

The company aims to establish a strong market presence and appeal to young, trend-conscious consumers in Canada.

How large is the new store in Toronto?

The new store spans approximately 1,537 square feet, providing a modern shopping experience.

Tokyo, Japan, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (“Tokyo Lifestyle” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, as well as other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand and the United Kingdom, today announced the planned opening of a new directly-operated store under its proprietary “Reiwatakiya” brand (the “Store”) in Toronto, Canada, in mid-May 2025. This expansion underscores the Company’s commitment to further strengthen its market presence and enhance its sales network in North America.





The Store will be located at 237 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario, a district the Company considers a vibrant mix of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, and a key destination in Toronto’s retail landscape. Spanning approximately 1,537 square feet, the Store will offer a modern and convenient shopping experience, featuring Tokyo Lifestyle’s high-quality Japanese cosmetics, skincare, hair and body care, and home and lifestyle products, all presented in a stylish and engaging retail environment.





Mr. Mei Kanayama, Principal Executive Officer of Tokyo Lifestyle, commented: “Reiwatakiya’s entry into this strategic retail block in Toronto marks another deliberate and methodical step forward in our regional expansion. North America—particularly Canada—has been a key focus in our long-term global expansion strategy, given its strong appeal to international consumers, especially younger, trend-conscious generations. The region’s significant consumption potential and dynamic retail environment are also important factors shaping our approach. With our products rooted in Japanese culture, fashion, and quality, we are confident that they will resonate with local customers and help us establish a distinct brand image in North America. We believe that our offerings deliver not just style, but a curated lifestyle experience that sets us apart from competitors. In the midst of ongoing global commercial uncertainties, we remain committed to our carefully planned expansion strategy. Backed by our unwavering dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, we believe we are well-positioned to maintain steady growth and reach new heights.”







About Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.







Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Yoshitsu Co., Ltd) is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, and other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at





https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irlibrary/







.











Forward-Looking Statements











Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.









For more information, please contact:









Tokyo Lifestyle





Co., Ltd.







Investor Relations Department





Email:





ir@ystbek.co.jp











Ascent Investor Relations LLC







Tina Xiao







President







Phone: +1-646-932-7242





Email:





investors@ascent-ir.com







