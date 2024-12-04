News & Insights

Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. Achieves Nasdaq Compliance

December 04, 2024 — 11:28 am EST

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (TKLF) has released an update.

Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd., previously known as Yoshitsu Co., Ltd., has successfully regained its compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. Following a period of non-compliance, the company’s shares maintained a closing bid price of $1.00 or greater for ten consecutive business days. This achievement marks a significant step for the company in strengthening its market position.

