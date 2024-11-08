Tokyo Keiki Expects Record Profits in FY2024

Tokyo Keiki (JP:7721) has released an update.
Tokyo Keiki has reported an increase in net sales and a significant reduction in operating loss for the second quarter of FY2024, compared to the same period last year. The company has also revised its full-year forecasts, anticipating record-high operating profit, driven by strong demand in its Defense & Communications Equipment sector.
