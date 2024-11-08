News & Insights

Stocks

Tokyo Keiki Expects Record Profits in FY2024

November 08, 2024 — 05:24 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tokyo Keiki (JP:7721) has released an update.

Tokyo Keiki has reported an increase in net sales and a significant reduction in operating loss for the second quarter of FY2024, compared to the same period last year. The company has also revised its full-year forecasts, anticipating record-high operating profit, driven by strong demand in its Defense & Communications Equipment sector.

For further insights into JP:7721 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.