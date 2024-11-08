Tokyo Keiki Expects Record Profits in FY2024

Tokyo Keiki (JP:7721) has released an update.

Tokyo Keiki has reported an increase in net sales and a significant reduction in operating loss for the second quarter of FY2024, compared to the same period last year. The company has also revised its full-year forecasts, anticipating record-high operating profit, driven by strong demand in its Defense & Communications Equipment sector.

For further insights into JP:7721 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.