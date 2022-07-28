Tokyo July core CPI rises 2.3% year/year - govt

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 2.3% in July from a year earlier, overshooting the Bank of Japan's inflation target for a second month, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index for Japan's capital, a leading indicator of the nationwide price trend which includes energy items but excludes fresh food prices, was higher than economists' median estimate for a 2.2% rise.

