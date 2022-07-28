Tokyo July core CPI rises 2.3% year/year - govt

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 2.3% in July from a year earlier, overshooting the Bank of Japan's inflation target for a second month, government data showed on Friday.

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 2.3% in July from a year earlier, overshooting the Bank of Japan's inflation target for a second month, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index for Japan's capital, a leading indicator of the nationwide price trend which includes energy items but excludes fresh food prices, was higher than economists' median estimate for a 2.2% rise. (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim) ((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya)) Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/INFLATION (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters