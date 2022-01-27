Tokyo Jan core CPI rises 0.2% yr/yr

Corrects to add missing percentage number in headline

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 0.2% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index for Japan’s capital, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.3% annual rise.

