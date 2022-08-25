Markets

Tokyo Inflation Data Due On Friday

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release August figures for inflation in the Tokyo region, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, overall Tokyo inflation was up 2.5 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 2.3 percent.

Singapore will provide July numbers for industrial production and for import, export and producer prices. Industrial production is expected to rise 0.9 percent on month and 5.3 percent on year after sinking 8.5 percent on month and rising 2.2 percent on year in June. Producer prices surged 28.0 percent on year in June, while import prices spiked an annual 22.6 percent and export prices jumped 24.3 percent.

Taiwan will see August results for its consumer confidence index; in July, the index score was 63.05.

Thailand will release July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 22.6 percent on year, slowing from 24.5 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 11.15 percent, easing from 11.9 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is expected to show a deficit of $1.6 billion following the $1.53 billion shortfall a month earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular