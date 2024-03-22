Tokyo Gas to increase use of e-methane, hydrogen and wind power

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - Tokyo Gas 9531.T, Japan's biggest city gas supplier, said on Friday it aims to achieve 50% carbon neutrality by 2040 by using new fuels such as e-methane and hydrogen as well as renewable energy including floating offshore wind power.

Tokyo Gas, one of Japan's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) buyers, plans to expand usage of e-methane, a synthetic gas produced from green hydrogen and CO2, from 2030. It also plans to switch to using hydrogen in thermal power plants.

This month, the Japanese government approved a draft amendment to existing legislation to allow for the installation of offshore wind power in exclusive economic zones, a milestone towards the country's goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Shortly after the approval, a group of Japanese companies including Tokyo Gas announced establishment of an association to boost the development of floating offshore wind farms, including joint creation of related technology.

Last year, Tokyo Gas launched a dedicated fund with Britain's Octopus Energy to invest 3 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) in offshore wind projects by 2030.

Expanded usage of nuclear power and renewable energy led to an 8% fall in Japan LNG imports to 66.2 million metric tons last year. That marked the lowest level since 2009 and Japan ceding to China the title of world's biggest LNG buyer.

($1 = 0.7922 pounds)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((jekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.