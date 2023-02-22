Tokyo Gas lowers shareholder return ratio to cut carbon emissions

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Tokyo Gas 9531.T has decided to cut its shareholder return ratio to 40% from the current 50%, and use freed up funds to reduce its carbon emissions, the company said on Wednesday.

"Acquisition of treasury stock for retirement will be considered as one way of providing shareholder return in addition to dividends," the company said.

Tokyo Gas shares tumbled 6.6% after the revised shareholder return policy was announced.

Tokyo Gas, a large liquefied natural gas (LNG) importer involved in city gas supplies, among other businesses, plans to reduce CO2 emissions by 60% by 2025 from its 2020 level and to be carbon neutral by 2030, it said.

To achieve the goal, Tokyo Gas plans to build a large-scale synthetic methane (e-methane) supply chain covering the United States and other locations, and expand in offshore wind power, hydrogen and other renewable energy businesses.

It plans to spend a total of 1 trillion yen ($7.42 billion)on investments in 2023-2025, up from 900 billion yen in previous three years, of which 230 billion yen are set for decarbonisation, up from 190 billion yen before.

The three-year plan also calls for buying assets in shale gas and renewables in North America, entering the renewable energy market in South East Asia and strengthening LNG trading in European and Pacific markets, among other areas, Tokyo Gas said.

The revised strategy should allow Tokyo Gas to increase return-on-equity to 8% by 2025 from an average 7.3% over the past three years and have return-on-assets of 4% versus 3% now, it said.

($1 = 134.8500 yen)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova)

