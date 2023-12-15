Tokyo Gas Co. - ADR (TKGSY) Price Target Increased by 5.67% to 10.85

The average one-year price target for Tokyo Gas Co. - ADR (OTC:TKGSY) has been revised to 10.85 / share. This is an increase of 5.67% from the prior estimate of 10.27 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.08 to a high of 12.81 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.83% from the latest reported closing price of 12.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokyo Gas Co. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKGSY is 0.03%, an increase of 6.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 73K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 73K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKGSY by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKGSY by 78.27% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

