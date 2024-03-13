News & Insights

Tokyo Gas, 13 others to jointly develop offshore wind power technology -Nikkei

March 13, 2024 — 05:58 am EDT

Written by Kiyoshi Takenaka for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Tokyo Gas 9531.T and 13 other Japanese companies plan to set up a consortium "soon" to develop technology to mass produce floating offshore wind power facilities at a low cost, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

The other companies include Japan's biggest power generator JERA and regional utilities Kansai Electric Power 9503.T, Tohoku Electric Power 9506.T and Chubu Electric Power 9502.T, the Nikkei said.

Although Japanese companies have offshore wind assets in countries from Taiwan to Belgium and Britain, they have yet to build large-scale farms at home.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; editing by Milla Nissi)

((kiyoshi.takenaka@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2788;))

