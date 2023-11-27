Tokyo Electron (TOELF) Price Target Increased by 15.63% to 164.92

The average one-year price target for Tokyo Electron (OTC:TOELF) has been revised to 164.92 / share. This is an increase of 15.63% from the prior estimate of 142.63 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 91.88 to a high of 204.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.52% from the latest reported closing price of 159.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokyo Electron. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOELF is 0.61%, an increase of 12.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.38% to 64,144K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 6,449K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,349K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELF by 3.56% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,944K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,862K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELF by 26.27% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,295K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,048K shares, representing a decrease of 17.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELF by 0.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,521K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,404K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELF by 16.78% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,448K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELF by 29.49% over the last quarter.

