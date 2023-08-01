Tokyo Electron (TOELF) Price Target Increased by 14.15% to 147.53

The average one-year price target for Tokyo Electron (OTC:TOELF) has been revised to 147.53 / share. This is an increase of 14.15% from the prior estimate of 129.24 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 95.45 to a high of 193.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.10% from the latest reported closing price of 147.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokyo Electron. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOELF is 0.53%, an increase of 3.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 205.63% to 61,882K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 6,349K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116K shares, representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELF by 18.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,862K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,951K shares, representing an increase of 66.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOELF by 1.42% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,048K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares, representing an increase of 64.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELF by 7.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,404K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,128K shares, representing an increase of 66.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELF by 16.32% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,401K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares, representing an increase of 66.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOELF by 3.45% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.