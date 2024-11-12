Tokyo Electron to Repurchase Shares Worth 70 Billion Yen

Tokyo Electron (JP:8035) has released an update.

Tokyo Electron Limited has announced a share repurchase plan, aiming to buy back up to 3.5 million shares, equivalent to 0.8% of its outstanding shares, for a total cost of up to 70 billion yen. This initiative is part of the company’s capital policy to optimize its cash position and support long-term revenue growth.

