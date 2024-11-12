News & Insights

Stocks

Tokyo Electron to Repurchase Shares Worth 70 Billion Yen

November 12, 2024 — 02:51 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tokyo Electron (JP:8035) has released an update.

Tokyo Electron Limited has announced a share repurchase plan, aiming to buy back up to 3.5 million shares, equivalent to 0.8% of its outstanding shares, for a total cost of up to 70 billion yen. This initiative is part of the company’s capital policy to optimize its cash position and support long-term revenue growth.

For further insights into JP:8035 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TOELF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.