Tokyo Electron Ltd - ADR (TOELY) Price Target Increased by 15.58% to 73.51

The average one-year price target for Tokyo Electron Ltd - ADR (OTC:TOELY) has been revised to 73.51 / share. This is an increase of 15.58% from the prior estimate of 63.61 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.56 to a high of 96.43 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.59% from the latest reported closing price of 76.25 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokyo Electron Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOELY is 0.21%, a decrease of 18.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.27% to 7,945K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Fisher Asset Management holds 6,706K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,524K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELY by 11.26% over the last quarter.
Cullen Capital Management holds 382K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing an increase of 13.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOELY by 0.49% over the last quarter.
Todd Asset Management holds 334K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOELY by 12.68% over the last quarter.
Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 191K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELY by 13.01% over the last quarter.
GSBIX - Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund Institutional holds 162K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELY by 0.79% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares Representing Shares of Common Stock of Tokyo Electron Limited (the "Issuer") (Incorporated under the laws of Japan)
- Certification under Rule 466
- Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares For Shares of Common Stock of Tokyo Electron Ltd. (Incorporated under the laws of Japan)
- Certification under Rule 466
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares Representing Shares of Common Stock of Tokyo Electron Limited (Incorporated under the laws of Japan)
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.