Tokyo Electron Ltd - ADR (TOELY) Price Target Increased by 15.58% to 73.51

The average one-year price target for Tokyo Electron Ltd - ADR (OTC:TOELY) has been revised to 73.51 / share. This is an increase of 15.58% from the prior estimate of 63.61 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.56 to a high of 96.43 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.59% from the latest reported closing price of 76.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokyo Electron Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOELY is 0.21%, a decrease of 18.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.27% to 7,945K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 6,706K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,524K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELY by 11.26% over the last quarter.

Cullen Capital Management holds 382K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing an increase of 13.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOELY by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Todd Asset Management holds 334K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOELY by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 191K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELY by 13.01% over the last quarter.

GSBIX - Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund Institutional holds 162K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELY by 0.79% over the last quarter.

