Tokyo Electron Ltd - ADR (TOELY) Price Target Increased by 13.46% to 81.06

The average one-year price target for Tokyo Electron Ltd - ADR (OTC:TOELY) has been revised to 81.06 / share. This is an increase of 13.46% from the prior estimate of 71.45 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.16 to a high of 100.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.70% from the latest reported closing price of 80.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokyo Electron Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOELY is 0.31%, an increase of 34.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 11,843K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 10,876K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,355K shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELY by 3.81% over the last quarter.

Todd Asset Management holds 486K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares, representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOELY by 33.00% over the last quarter.

GSBIX - Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund Institutional holds 147K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing a decrease of 10.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELY by 19.08% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Group holds 99K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing a decrease of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOELY by 4.49% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 84K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing a decrease of 48.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOELY by 31.13% over the last quarter.

