Tokyo Electron Limited - Depositary Receipt () (TOELY) Price Target Increased by 25.95% to 117.86

The average one-year price target for Tokyo Electron Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:TOELY) has been revised to 117.86 / share. This is an increase of 25.95% from the prior estimate of 93.58 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 66.09 to a high of 158.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.92% from the latest reported closing price of 113.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokyo Electron Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOELY is 0.61%, an increase of 4.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.32% to 78,514K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 11,255K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,876K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELY by 17.49% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 7,149K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,449K shares, representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELY by 20.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,030K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,944K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOELY by 0.84% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,083K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,295K shares, representing an increase of 15.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELY by 23.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,566K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,521K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELY by 0.35% over the last quarter.

