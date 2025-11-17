Tokyo Electron Limited - Depositary Receipt (TOELY) Price Target Increased by 15.78% to 113.51

The average one-year price target for Tokyo Electron Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:TOELY) has been revised to $113.51 / share. This is an increase of 15.78% from the prior estimate of $98.04 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $70.89 to a high of $150.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.83% from the latest reported closing price of $112.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokyo Electron Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOELY is 0.48%, an increase of 0.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.54% to 278K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBR ALO Fund holds 97K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 31K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing a decrease of 13.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOELY by 23.11% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 29K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing a decrease of 14.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOELY by 13.65% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 19K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LCG - Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF holds 17K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing a decrease of 9.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOELY by 7.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.