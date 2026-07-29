Tokyo Electric Power Q1 Loss Narrows, Slips To Operating Loss, Despite Sale Growth

(RTTNews) - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.(9501.T, TPO.F) repored Wednesday narrower net loss in its first quarter. Meanwhile, the firm reported an operating loss, compared to a profit last year, despite higher sales.

In Tokyo, the Japanese electric utility holding company's shares closed Wednesday's regular trading at 533.70 yen, up 1.93 percent.

In the first quarter, net loss attributable to owners of parent was 9.79 billion yen, compared to loss of 857.69 billion yen a year ago.

Basic loss per share was 6.11 yen, compared to loss of 535.36 yen last year.

Ordinary income fell 88.7 percent year-over-year to 11.43 billion yen, while the firm recorded operating loss of 34.27 billion yen, compared to prior year's income of 64.70 billion yen.

Net sales, however, grew 3.9 percent to 1.48 trillion yen from 1.43 trillion yen a year ago.

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