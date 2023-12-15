Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TKECF) Price Target Increased by 7.52% to 2.93

The average one-year price target for Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (OTC:TKECF) has been revised to 2.93 / share. This is an increase of 7.52% from the prior estimate of 2.73 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.15 to a high of 3.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 47.61% from the latest reported closing price of 5.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 7.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKECF is 0.11%, an increase of 48.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.06% to 116,954K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,849K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,440K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKECF by 7.33% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,453K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,322K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKECF by 28.42% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,291K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,116K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKECF by 9.62% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 6,080K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,684K shares, representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKECF by 22.61% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 6,017K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,007K shares, representing an increase of 16.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKECF by 22.72% over the last quarter.

