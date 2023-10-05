Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings (TYO:9501) Price Target Increased by 20.90% to 413.10

The average one-year price target for Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings (TYO:9501) has been revised to 413.10 / share. This is an increase of 20.90% from the prior estimate of 341.70 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 303.00 to a high of 535.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.65% from the latest reported closing price of 579.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 6.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9501 is 0.08%, a decrease of 12.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.60% to 113,778K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,849K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,440K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9501 by 7.33% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,322K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,907K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9501 by 1.76% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,291K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,116K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9501 by 9.62% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 5,684K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,754K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9501 by 0.93% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 5,007K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,535K shares, representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9501 by 0.21% over the last quarter.

