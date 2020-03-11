Tokyo Disneyland to stay closed through early April due to virus

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - Tokyo Disneyland will remain closed through early April instead of reopening next week, amid worries about the spreading coronavirus infections, operator Oriental Land Co Ltd 4661.T said on Wednesday.

The company previously said it was temporarily closing the parks from February 29 through March 15, after the government urged that big gatherings and sports events be scrapped or curtailed.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Ritsuko.Ando@reuters.com; +81 3 6441 1743;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.