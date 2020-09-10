Tokyo Disneyland operator returns to bond market

Adds investor comment

TOKYO, Sept 10 (IFR) - Japan's Oriental Land, operator of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, has raised ¥100bn (US$942m) from a three-tranche domestic bond even after the coronavirus pandemic forced the issuer to close the two theme parks for four months.

A ¥40bn five-year tranche priced with a 0.15% coupon. A ¥30bn seven-year tranche priced with a 0.20% coupon. A ¥30bn 10-year tranche priced with a 0.29% coupon. The issue price is 100 for all three tranches.

When the issuer started marketing the bonds last Friday, it was aiming to raise about ¥60bn, but it was able to draw a 12-digit figure in the end. The respective initial coupon guidance ranges were 0.13%-0.17%, 0.20%-0.23%, and 0.28%-0.32%.

The deal came after the issuer was forced to close its theme parks from February 29, only reopening on July 1. Because of the closure, the company's sales dropped 94.9% to ¥6.1bn in the January to March quarter with an operating loss of ¥15.6bn, versus a profit of ¥31.9bn a year ago.

"The coupons are too low for us to buy," a Japanese fund manager said, suggesting that strong investor demand has pushed down guidance ranges. "Investors don't think the impact of the coronavirus will last forever, and I think the issuer will quickly move back into the black [as soon as the virus subsides]."

He added that no major credit spread widening has been seen in the domestic bond market beyond some business sectors such as air transportation, travel and lower-rated auto manufacturers.

Mizuho is the bookrunner and lead manager on the Oriental Land deal, with Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Daiwa and SMBC Nikko acting as joint lead managers. The issuer is rated AA-/AA by R&I/JCR.

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Steve Garton)

((Takahiro.Okamoto@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.