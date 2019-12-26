Tokyo Dec core CPI rises 0.8% yr/yr

Repeats to attach to additional alerts

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 0.8% in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index for Japan’s capital, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.6% annual rise.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2731))

