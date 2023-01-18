Tokyo court upholds not guilty verdict for ex-Tepco execs over Fukushima disaster -media

Credit: REUTERS/KYODO Kyodo

January 18, 2023 — 12:02 am EST

Written by Sakura Murakami and Mariko Katsumura for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Tokyo High Court on Wednesday upheld a not guilty verdict by a lower court that cleared former Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) 9501.T executives of negligence over the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power station disaster, local media reported.

Former Tepco Chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata and one-time executives Sakae Muto and Ichiro Takekuro were all found not guilty by the Tokyo District Court in 2019, in the only criminal case to arise out of the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl in 1986.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Mariko Katsumura Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.