Tokyo core CPI rises 2.5% yr/yr in Sept - govt

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Japan's capital Tokyo rose 2.5% in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The increase in the core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food but includes fuel costs, compared with a median market forecast for a 2.6% gain. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christian Schmollinger) ((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/INFLATION (URGENT)

