Tokyo Chuo Auction Sets Date for Financial Review

Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Ltd. (HK:1939) has released an update.
Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting for November 25, 2024, to approve their unaudited interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and to discuss the possibility of an interim dividend. This announcement could potentially affect investor sentiment and stock performance as stakeholders anticipate the financial outcomes and dividend decisions.
