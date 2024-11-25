Tokyo Chuo Auction Reports Loss Amid Revenue Decline

Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Ltd. (HK:1939) has released an update.
Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Ltd. reported an unaudited consolidated revenue of approximately HK$31.9 million for the six months ending September 2024, marking a slight decrease compared to the same period in 2023. The company experienced a loss of about HK$1.1 million, a significant downturn from the previous year’s profit. Consequently, the board decided not to declare an interim dividend.
