Tokyo Chuo Auction Reports Loss Amid Revenue Decline

Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Ltd. reported an unaudited consolidated revenue of approximately HK$31.9 million for the six months ending September 2024, marking a slight decrease compared to the same period in 2023. The company experienced a loss of about HK$1.1 million, a significant downturn from the previous year’s profit. Consequently, the board decided not to declare an interim dividend.

