Tokyo Century, Octopus Energy To Expand Renewable Investments In UK Solar & Wind Projects

December 23, 2025 — 01:11 am EST

(RTTNews) - Tokyo Century Corporation announced that it has signed an agreement with asset management funds under Octopus Energy Generation, part of the global energy company Octopus Energy Group, to co-invest in operating solar and onshore wind power plants. This strategic partnership will enable Tokyo Century to leverage Octopus Energy's operational expertise and networks, accelerating the growth of its renewable energy business overseas.

Under the agreement, Tokyo Century will acquire a 49% stake in the Breach Solar Farm (67 MW) located in England and a 49% stake in the Crossdykes Wind Farm (46 MW, comprising 10 wind turbines) in Scotland. The remaining interests in both projects will be held by Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (ORIT) and Octopus Renewables Infrastructure SCSp (ORI SCSp), which are managed by Octopus Energy Generation.

Both plants benefit from long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with major UK corporations committed to clean energy procurement. These agreements not only support the UK's corporate decarbonization efforts but also ensure stable and predictable revenue streams for the projects. In addition, the Breach Solar Farm holds the right to develop a battery storage facility, with plans to explore construction in the future.

