Tokyo Century Corp slashes profit forecast for FY2022/23, to record special loss

January 10, 2023 — 01:55 am EST

TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Tokyo Century Corp 8439.T said on Tuesday it was slashing its profit forecast for the fiscal year ending on March 31 and recording a special loss of 29 billion yen ($219.9 million).

The revision was due to a worsening situation regarding recovery of receivables related to financing and loan guarantees made by its California-headquartered unit, Aviation Capital Group, to a Russian airline, the company said in a statement, blaming the situation on the prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The company, a financial services, leasing and investment firm, also said it was cutting its net income forecast from 20 billion yen to 1 billion yen as a result.

($1 = 131.9000 yen)

