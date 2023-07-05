Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings (TYO:9401) Price Target Increased by 7.39% to 1,853.85

The average one-year price target for Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings (TYO:9401) has been revised to 1,853.85 / share. This is an increase of 7.39% from the prior estimate of 1,726.35 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,595.80 to a high of 2,415.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.79% from the latest reported closing price of 2,758.50 / share.

Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings Maintains 1.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.45%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9401 is 0.06%, a decrease of 47.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.38% to 4,426K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 891K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAINX - Harbor International Fund Institutional Class holds 451K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9401 by 32.66% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 442K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9401 by 28.31% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 410K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9401 by 16.22% over the last quarter.

Franklin Templeton Variable Insurance Products Trust - Templeton Foreign Vip Fund Class 1 holds 372K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

