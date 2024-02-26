Tokyo bourse to require Japanese and English disclosures for top firms

TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange will require all companies listed on the top-tier Prime market to disclose key financial statements both in Japanese and English starting from April 2025, the bourse said on Monday.

The move is part of the TSE's move to attract more foreign investors and to improve listed companies' corporate value through better communication, the exchange said in a statement.

The rules will be applied to about 1,600 Prime-listed companies.

The announcement follows after the TSE said last month that it would first make mandatory the simultaneous English publication of financial statements and other key items that require timely disclosure.

As of last year, 42.3% of companies on the Prime section of the bourse released their earnings reports in Japanese and English simultaneously, while only 28.5% published other key items in both languages at the same time.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com;))

