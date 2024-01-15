Tokyo bourse: 49% of firms listed on prime section disclosed or considering capital plans

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on Monday said 49% of the companies listed on its prime section had disclosed action plans or had them under consideration in response to its call for better capital efficiency.

For the first time, the TSE is releasing a list of companies that have complied with its non-binding request for action plans on improving use of capital. The TSE first made the request last March.

The move is designed to help enforce its reform of a market where nearly half of listed firm trade below book value.

The TSE has set no deadline for the disclosure, saying it is not asking for quick fixes but long-term strategies to improve valuations. The list will be updated monthly.

