Tokyo blinks in game of forex chicken

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) -The Japanese government has grudgingly responded to the Federal Reserve’s hiking cycle by moving to prop up the staggering yen, the first such intervention since 1998. The “decisive action”, in the words of Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda, caused the currency to pop up to 140 per dollar. But the country’s economic outlook makes such intervention unlikely to work.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda must be a frustrated man. There is no domestic case for him to hike interest rates; inflation is slightly above his 2% target, but for the wrong reasons, namely war in Europe and excess stimulus in the United States. Japanese growth, at 2.2% in the last quarter, is uninspiring. The BOJ would rather wait for the outcome of companies’ annual wage negotiations next year before leaping to policy conclusions.

And yet. Runaway inflation in the United States has caught the U.S. Federal Reserve off guard, so Chair Jerome Powell has been forced to hike rates aggressively even as Kuroda maintained Japan’s ultra-loose monetary policy on Thursday. That further widens the gap between American and Japanese benchmark bond yields – already well over 3 percentage points – which further hurts the yen. The currency has lost 29% since a peak in December 2020, most of that since March. Even Japanese exporters that benefit from a weak currency are anxious about its volatility – what goes down can rebound just as quickly.

That’s why Tokyo has decided to deploy some of its $1.3 trillion in forex reserves to stem the slide. Yet Japan’s economic divergence from its western peers means the best the government can hope for is to moderate the slope of the yen’s descent.

There is a worse scenario, however. Bond investors have already expressed scepticism towards the BOJ’s commitment to keeping the 10-year sovereign bond yield below 0.25%. They pushed the yield above that limit in June and again this week, Refinitiv data show. The Tokyo financial community is awash with rumours that foreign hedge funds have been vigorously shorting the yen in New York and London trading hours. That may explain the government’s decision to intervene. But if it doesn’t work – and unilateral interventions have a poor track record – then Japanese authorities’ credibility will take a major hit. That would make the Bank of Japan’s job even harder.

