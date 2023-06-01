Tokyo Base (TYO:3415) Price Target Increased by 17.24% to 520.20

The average one-year price target for Tokyo Base (TYO:3415) has been revised to 520.20 / share. This is an increase of 17.24% from the prior estimate of 443.70 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 505.00 to a high of 546.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.34% from the latest reported closing price of 451.00 / share.

Tokyo Base Maintains 0.44% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.44%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokyo Base. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3415 is 0.00%, an increase of 31.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.90% to 512K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 247K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 169K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 23K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 51.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3415 by 24.29% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 20K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

