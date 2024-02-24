TOKYO BASE Co. (TSE:3415) Price Target Decreased by 11.90% to 377.40

The average one-year price target for TOKYO BASE Co. (TSE:3415) has been revised to 377.40 / share. This is an decrease of 11.90% from the prior estimate of 428.40 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 343.40 to a high of 420.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.81% from the latest reported closing price of 293.00 / share.

TOKYO BASE Co. Maintains 1.37% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.37%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in TOKYO BASE Co.. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 22.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3415 is 0.00%, a decrease of 18.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.34% to 626K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 247K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 169K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 62K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 40K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 52.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3415 by 43.72% over the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

