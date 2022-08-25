Tokyo Aug core CPI rises 2.6% from a year earlier - govt

TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide price trends, rose 2.6% in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index for Japan's capital includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices. The August figure was above economists' median estimate for a 2.5% gain.

(Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.