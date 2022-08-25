Tokyo Aug core CPI rises 2.6% from a year earlier - govt

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide price trends, rose 2.6% in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index for Japan's capital includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices. The August figure was above economists' median estimate for a 2.5% gain.

