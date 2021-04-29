Tokyo April core CPI falls 0.2 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo fell 0.2 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index for Japan’s capital, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate that prices were unchanged from the same period a year ago. (For queries, contact Stanley White at: stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984) (Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)

