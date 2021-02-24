Tokyo 2020 organisers warn against big gatherings during torch relay

Adds quote, details

TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympic Organising Committee said on Thursday they are asking spectators for the upcoming torch relay to support by clapping, and will broadcast the event live to avoid gatherings.

The torch relay, which will begin on March 25 and travel through Japan, could be temporarily suspended over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic if big gatherings are spotted on streets during the event, Yukihiko Nunomura, senior executive at Tokyo 2020, told a media briefing.

"By any chance, if any dense gatherings happen on streets, torch relay can be stopped as we prioritise safety and security," Nunomura said.

He said the organisers had put off a decision whether to proceed with the relay in Tochigi prefecture, initially scheduled for late March, because the prefecture has called for unnecessary outdoor activities amid the pandemic.

Stricter measures like no spectators are possible, with little visibility over how the coronavirus pandemic will play out, officials said.

The Tokyo Olympics have faced a number of hurdles, including public opposition against the Games on health concerns and sexist remarks by a former chief of the organising team.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Lincoln Feast.)

((ju-min.park@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: ju-min.park.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.