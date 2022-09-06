Tokyo 2020 ex-board member rearrested over fresh bribery allegations -Nikkei

Contributor
Ju-min Park Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Haruyuki Takahashi, a former member of the Tokyo 2020 board and a central figure in a growing bribery scandal around the Games, was arrested again on Tuesday on fresh allegations he received bribes from a sponsor company, according to Nikkei's website.

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Haruyuki Takahashi, a former member of the Tokyo 2020 board and a central figure in a growing bribery scandal around the Games, was arrested again on Tuesday on fresh allegations he received bribes from a sponsor company, according to Nikkei's website.

Local media reported that Japanese publisher Kadokawa Corp 9468.T paid 70 million yen ($498,000) to a company linked to Takahashi, who allegedly helped the company be selected as a sponsor of the Tokyo Olympics.

($1 = 140.5700 yen)

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((ju-min.park@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: ju-min.park.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters