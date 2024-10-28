News & Insights

Tokuyama’s Profit Rises Amid Sales Decline

October 28, 2024 — 08:24 pm EDT

Tokuyama (JP:4043) has released an update.

Tokuyama Corporation reported a decrease in net sales for Q2 Fiscal 2024 due to the exclusion of Excel Shanon Corporation from its consolidation, despite strong semiconductor-related product sales. However, the company saw an increase in operating profit driven by reduced production costs from lower coal prices. Despite uncertainties in raw material prices and currency rates, Tokuyama’s annual performance forecasts remain stable.

