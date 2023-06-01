Tokuyama (TYO:4043) Price Target Increased by 8.90% to 3,070.20

The average one-year price target for Tokuyama (TYO:4043) has been revised to 3,070.20 / share. This is an increase of 8.90% from the prior estimate of 2,819.28 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,969.50 to a high of 4,095.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.80% from the latest reported closing price of 2,135.00 / share.

Tokuyama Maintains 3.25% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.25%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokuyama. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4043 is 0.05%, a decrease of 5.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 6,441K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,065K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4043 by 10.02% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 962K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 963K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4043 by 6.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 543K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 530K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4043 by 11.49% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 395K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares, representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4043 by 1.03% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 381K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

