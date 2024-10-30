News & Insights

Tokuyama Ceases Operations at Chinese Subsidiary

October 30, 2024 — 10:24 pm EDT

Tokuyama Corporation has decided to discontinue operations at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shanghai Tokuyama Plastics Co., Ltd., due to challenging market conditions and declining profitability. The subsidiary, which has been manufacturing microporous films since 2002, primarily for disposable diaper backing sheets, will cease operations as a result of an increasingly competitive environment in China.

