US Markets

Tokio Marine to buy U.S. insurer Pure Group for about $3 bln -Nikkei

Contributor
Kevin Buckland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Japan's Tokio Marine Holdings Inc will buy U.S. insurer Pure Group for about $3 billion, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Tokio Marine Holdings Inc 8766.T will buy U.S. insurer Pure Group for about $3 billion, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

Tokio Marine will bring Pure Group under its umbrella within the financial year ending in March, the newspaper said without saying where it got the information.

Tokio Marine separately said its chief executive would hold a news conference in Tokyo at 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT) regarding an overseas investment.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular