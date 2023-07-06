Tokio Marine Holdings (TYO:8766) Price Target Increased by 8.32% to 3,506.25

The average one-year price target for Tokio Marine Holdings (TYO:8766) has been revised to 3,506.25 / share. This is an increase of 8.32% from the prior estimate of 3,236.80 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,390.33 to a high of 4,410.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.45% from the latest reported closing price of 3,357.00 / share.

Tokio Marine Holdings Maintains 2.98% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.98%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokio Marine Holdings. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8766 is 0.45%, a decrease of 11.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.99% to 218,302K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,633K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,912K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8766 by 4.95% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,303K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,387K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8766 by 17.02% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 10,486K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,418K shares, representing a decrease of 94.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8766 by 56.63% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,829K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,744K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8766 by 5.41% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 8,321K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,332K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8766 by 5.96% over the last quarter.

