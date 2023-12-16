Tokio Marine Holdings (TKOMF) Price Target Increased by 15.10% to 27.33

The average one-year price target for Tokio Marine Holdings (OTC:TKOMF) has been revised to 27.33 / share. This is an increase of 15.10% from the prior estimate of 23.75 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.24 to a high of 33.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.11% from the latest reported closing price of 25.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokio Marine Holdings. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 6.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKOMF is 0.51%, an increase of 7.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.17% to 229,730K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,785K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,633K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKOMF by 9.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,866K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,680K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKOMF by 6.26% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,809K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,829K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKOMF by 10.59% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 9,190K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,321K shares, representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKOMF by 21.34% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 8,605K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,801K shares, representing an increase of 67.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKOMF by 69.58% over the last quarter.

