Tokio Marine Holdings (TKOMF) Price Target Decreased by 10.61% to 42.00

The average one-year price target for Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCPK:TKOMF) has been revised to $42.00 / share. This is a decrease of 10.61% from the prior estimate of $46.99 dated July 17, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.74 to a high of $51.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.16% from the latest reported closing price of $35.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokio Marine Holdings. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKOMF is 0.59%, an increase of 2.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 253,959K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,696K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,713K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKOMF by 6.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 16,601K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,530K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKOMF by 3.40% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 16,181K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,648K shares , representing an increase of 46.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKOMF by 79.13% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 11,981K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,540K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKOMF by 1.71% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 8,875K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,685K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKOMF by 2.80% over the last quarter.

