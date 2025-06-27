Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (TKOMY) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. In Focus

Headquartered in Tokyo, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (TKOMY) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 15.74% so far this year. The company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.56 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.64%. This compares to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry's yield of 0.54% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.6%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.10 is up 1.3% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 10.66%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Tokio Marine's current payout ratio is 31%. This means it paid out 31% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for TKOMY for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $4.04 per share, with earnings expected to increase 12.53% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, TKOMY presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

