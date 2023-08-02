Tokio Marine Holdings Inc - ADR (TKOMY) Price Target Increased by 5.72% to 24.67

The average one-year price target for Tokio Marine Holdings Inc - ADR (OTC:TKOMY) has been revised to 24.67 / share. This is an increase of 5.72% from the prior estimate of 23.34 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.88 to a high of 31.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.94% from the latest reported closing price of 23.07 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokio Marine Holdings Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKOMY is 0.38%, an increase of 25.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.91% to 8,696K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 2,425K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,317K shares, representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKOMY by 3.20% over the last quarter.
Cullen Capital Management holds 2,185K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,616K shares, representing a decrease of 19.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKOMY by 46.60% over the last quarter.
QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,866K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,194K shares, representing a decrease of 17.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKOMY by 26.94% over the last quarter.
QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 416K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKOMY by 16.85% over the last quarter.
JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 268K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKOMY by 16.56% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS OF TM HOLDINGS
- VOTING AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT
- AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER DELPHI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. TM INVESTMENT (DELAWARE) INC. Dated as of December 21, 2011 TABLE OF CONTENTS Page ARTICLE I The Merger; Closing; Effective Time Section 1.1. The Merger 1 Section
- CERTAIN INFORMATION REGARDING THE STOCKHOLDERS
- DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS OF TM HOLDINGS
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.