Tokio Marine Holdings Inc - ADR (TKOMY) Price Target Increased by 5.72% to 24.67

The average one-year price target for Tokio Marine Holdings Inc - ADR (OTC:TKOMY) has been revised to 24.67 / share. This is an increase of 5.72% from the prior estimate of 23.34 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.88 to a high of 31.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.94% from the latest reported closing price of 23.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokio Marine Holdings Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKOMY is 0.38%, an increase of 25.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.91% to 8,696K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 2,425K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,317K shares, representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKOMY by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Cullen Capital Management holds 2,185K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,616K shares, representing a decrease of 19.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKOMY by 46.60% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,866K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,194K shares, representing a decrease of 17.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKOMY by 26.94% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 416K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKOMY by 16.85% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 268K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKOMY by 16.56% over the last quarter.

