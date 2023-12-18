Tokio Marine Holdings Inc - ADR (TKOMY) Price Target Increased by 13.67% to 27.82

The average one-year price target for Tokio Marine Holdings Inc - ADR (OTC:TKOMY) has been revised to 27.82 / share. This is an increase of 13.67% from the prior estimate of 24.48 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.60 to a high of 34.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.63% from the latest reported closing price of 25.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokio Marine Holdings Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKOMY is 0.44%, an increase of 12.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.16% to 7,341K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 2,514K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,425K shares, representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKOMY by 12.09% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,660K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,611K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKOMY by 9.28% over the last quarter.

PXNIX - Pax MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index Fund Institutional Class holds 695K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing an increase of 72.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKOMY by 279.49% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 416K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 257K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKOMY by 9.69% over the last quarter.

