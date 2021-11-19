Tokio Marine H1 Profit Rises; Increases Guidance

Markets

(RTTNews) - Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TKOMF.PK, TKOMY.PK) reported that its first half net income attributable to owners of the parent increased to 269.28 billion yen from 62.39 billion yen, previous year. Net income per share was 389.76 yen compared to 89.32 yen. Adjusted net income increased to 318.1 billion yen from 186.7 billion yen. Net premiums written was 1.92 trillion yen compared to 1.81 trillion yen, last year.

For fiscal 2021, the company revised adjusted net income guidance upward by 66.0 billion yen from the original projections to 490.0 billion yen. Basic earnings per share is projected to be 501.55 yen.

Considering current performance, the company estimates adjusted net income for fiscal 2023 to far surpass 500.0 billion yen.

